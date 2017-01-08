ANC members brave heavy rains for ANC birthday celebrations

several thousands of ANC members from across the country have braved the heavy rains to attend the 105th anniversary celebrations at Orlando Stadium.

President Jacob Zuma is expected to deliver the keynote address also known as the January 8 Statement.

His speech will outline the party’s plans for the year ahead.

Wrapped in blankets and plastic sheeting, most of the ANC members have positioned themselves in the top tier of Orlando Stadium in efforts to find relief from the rain.

The atmosphere is less electric than usual as attendees attempt to find warm food and drink after traveling hundreds of kilometers to arrive in Soweto.

The heavy downpour has also upset sales of the vendors who had set up in the stadium precinct.

Many of them have tried to find alternative shelter and set up under awnings or balconies but their products have already been drenched in rain water.

