‘ANC members need to take responsibility on why Zuma is still president’

The African National Congress (ANC) has the potential of meltdown, but it is not a hot mess, National Executive Committee member and party’s Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu said on Thursday.

Sisulu said she has been part of what is going on within the organisation, adding that she takes full responsibility for the mess.

“The ANC has degraded. We have become an extremely factionalised organisation. That is the saddest part of what has happened to ANC,” She said.

Sisulu also said all ANC members needed to take full responsibility for the fact that Jacob Zuma is still president.

On the question of whether she believed Khwezi’s version that President Jacob Zuma raped her even courts ruled otherwise, Sisulu said Khwezi believed she was raped.

“I believe that she believed she was raped,” she said.

Sisulu is one of the five candidates contesting the party’s top job in the upcoming 54th National Elective Conference which is expected to take place on the 16-20 of December 2017.

However, in the last Branch General Meetings (BGM’s) that took place she is not so fortunate, as majority of branches divide their vote among Former African Union(AU) Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who has a backing of KZN, Free State, and North West, while the current deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys support from Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape respectively.

