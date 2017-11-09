‘ANC members who go to the media are frustrated’

KZN ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli has said comrades who go to the public domain making pronouncements on various issues concerning the organisation are frustrated.

Ntuli says a group of comrades see themselves as the alternative leadership of the province without structures under their supervision.

“Our own interpretation is that these comrades are frustrated by the developments leading to the upcoming national conference of the ANC. Many of you would have expected by this time if you would merge their own public pronouncement with an ongoing nomination in the level of branches, that there would be a vast difference and the view is that the reality is beginning to dawn in their heads,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said people who opposed the appeal, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) classified them as “others” because the organisation was now being represented by the national executive.

He said this during a radio interview on the status of the ongoing branch general meetings (BGMs) in the province and giving feedback on the dispute on other BGMs.

On Wednesday morning the PEC addressed the media on its outcomes and the state of readiness for the upcoming Provincial General Council.

The organisation said it noted the Provincial Working Committee report on preparations for the court case scheduled for the November 13 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

