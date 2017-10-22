ANC MPs divided by inquiry

A letter signed by several ANC MPs has been sent to Luthuli House for the attention of the chairperson and secretary-general to immediately stop the state of capture inquiry in Parliament.

The MPs said the inquiry is a factional move by ANC chief whip and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to smear a notion of state capture on President Jacob Zuma and his supporters in Parliament.

The letter said this move was to smear Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with allegations of state capture, thereby diminishing her chances of winning the ANC presidency in December.

The differences over the future of Parliament’s state capture investigation, which was last week started by the public enterprises portfolio committee, has widened divisions in the ANC caucus.

The investigation, which began by looking into state capture at Eskom, is being done by one of four Parliament oversight committees ordered by the chair of committees to investigate.

Last Thursday, the ANC caucus witnessed factional tensions erupting at its weekly meeting in Parliament.

A group of MPs voiced their unhappiness with the committee’s work and wanted it to be abandoned.

However, the caucus resolved that the investigation into Eskom should continue. The committee will resume its work next week.

This was confirmed yesterday by Zukiswa Rantho, who, until last Thursday, was acting chairperson of the inquiry and led the portfolio committee into its first few paces of the investigation, which began last Tuesday.

Rantho has been replaced by Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, who formerly served on the human settlements portfolio committee, as chairperson of the public enterprises committee.

Rantho said yesterday: “My work has been done as acting chairperson. The inquiry will continue. It will start again next week. I will still be part of the public enterprises portfolio committee and will resume my duties as its whip.”

Mnganga-Gcabashe would be taken through an induction programme to familiarise her with the portfolio committee’s work, she said.

Approached for comment on the Eskom probe, Mnganga-Gcabashe said: “I can’t comment at this stage. I’m not a member of the committee yet.”

Approached for comment about the caucus meeting, Mervyn Dirks, a KwaZulu-Natal MP, said: “I’m not corrupt. I’ve never done anything wrong. I’ve never met the Guptas.”

He did not want to comment on the caucus meeting.

However, sources said Dirks had forced a discussion on a matter that was not on the agenda for the meeting.

“They took control of the meeting and forced it on the agenda. They debated the matter and maintained they wanted an inquiry, but neither Parliament nor the committee was competent enough to do such a complex investigation.

“They want an independent judicial commission of enquiry. They also warned that some ANC MPs on the portfolio committee were conflicted and were using the Eskom hearing to settle political scores,” a source said.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said she could not comment because caucus meetings and discussions were confidential.

She confirmed that the Eskom inquiry would resume next week because the public enterprises portfolio committee was due to complete other work. She said Mthembu continued to support the inquiry into the power utility.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

dennisc@thenewage.co.za