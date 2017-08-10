ANC MP’s who voted with the opposition are “modern day Askaris”:Makhele

Free State Premier’s spokesperson Tiisetso Makhele has labelled ANC MP’s who voted with the opposition as “modern day Askaris”.

This is after it was discovered that more than 26 ANC MP’s had voted with the opposition to the motion of no confidence, brought forward against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

In his open letter to MP’s Makhele said if he had known those who voted with the opposition by names, he would have addressed them by their names, adding that he was unable to find any other term that would best describe them except for that one of modern-day Askaris.

“My leaders, you will forgive me dearly for I am unable to address you by names due to the fact that when you voted together with the opposition, it was through a secret ballot. Had I known your names and identities, I would have addressed you as such. I was unable to find any other term that would best describe you, except for that one of modern-day Askaris,” Makhele added.

On Tuesday the ANC won the motion with a slender margin of 198 parliamentarians who said had confidence in the president while 177 did not have confidence in the President’s leadership.

Makhele further said if those who voted with opposition felt strongly about their convictions that the mandate of the ANC was irreconcilable they were supposed to have resigned in numbers.

“If you felt strongly about the reasons that led to this betrayal, and you felt that your convictions and the mandate of the ANC were irreconcilable, you were supposed to have resigned in masse.

“I am sure there are millions of ANC members and supporters who are simply waiting to serve the ANC in whatever platform. Having resigned, you could have had ample opportunity to raise your frustrations, internally in the ANC or, if those are exhausted, rather than simply betray the ANC. I am disappointed in you,” he emphasised.

Makhele also said the Parliamentarian’s action was the beginning of a painful process in the ANC, which will result in having secret ballots in provincial legislatures for factional and other reasons.

“This shall definitely lead to a collapse not only of governance but of the political and ideological standing of the ANC as we know it,” Premier’s spokesperson said.

-Sipho Jack