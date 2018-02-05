ANC NEC to hold special meeting before SONA

The African National Congress’s national working committee (NWC) will have a special NEC meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations of SONA. It is reported that it could also discuss president Jacob Zuma’s fate.

The party’s top six met with Zuma on Sunday and tried to convince him to step down before he delivers SONA on Thursday. However, reports say the president rejected their proposal.

The ANC met with NWC on Monday at Luthuli House to report back on the meeting they had with Zuma.

-TNA Reporter

