ANC NEC to hold special meeting before SONA

The African National Congress’s national working committee (NWC) will have a special NEC meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations of SONA. It is reported that it could also discuss president Jacob Zuma’s fate.

The party’s top six met with Zuma on Sunday and tried to convince him to step down before he delivers SONA on Thursday. However, reports say the president rejected their proposal.

The ANC met with NWC on Monday at Luthuli House to report back on the meeting they had with Zuma.

BREAKING ANC to have NEC meeting on the eve of Sona following meeting with President Zuma and ANC top 6. — Cecilia Russell (@CiciRussell) February 5, 2018

BREAKING ANC met with NWC today and decided to call a special NEC on the eve of Sona. The NEC is the top decision making body between conferences. Despite cryptic press statement it’s clear future of Zuma is to be discussed. @ANN7tv — Cecilia Russell (@CiciRussell) February 5, 2018

-TNA Reporter