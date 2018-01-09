ANC piles pressure on Zille as patient dies

THE ANC has demanded answers from Western Cape Premier Helen Zille over the death of a patient who died in a fire in the world-renowned Groote Schuur academic hospital at the weekend.

According to the ANC the male patient died in Ward G17 on Saturday night.

“Zille and her government must account soonest for the maintenance, emergency response failures and causes of the fire. The concerned public wants to know why the patient died when sensitive smoke alarms and constant monitoring should have detected these fires earlier,” ANC Western Cape health spokesperson Maurencia Gillion said yesterday.

Gillion said Zille as head of the DA-run Western Cape government must take full responsibility and also order an urgent investigation into the incident.

Neither Zille nor health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo had reported to the Western Cape legislature about two maintenance-related fires that had occurred at Malmesbury health facilities, she said.

“The Swartland district hospital was partially destroyed in March last year and is being repaired at great expense to the taxpayer running into multimillion-rand figures. A fire also broke out on December 16, 2016 in a clinic in that town.”

Gillion demanded to know from Zille what would be done about the maintenance, safety and enforcing of policies prohibiting the smoking of tobacco products in provincial hospitals and clinics.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za