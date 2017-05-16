ANC policy indaba on track

The ANC is charting a political road-map towards its national policy conference amid mounting dissatisfaction from the party’s stalwarts and veterans.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said despite a group of ANC stalwarts and veterans who are signatories to the For the Sake of our Future document, still holding out on their call for a national consultative conference that was not linked to the party’s policy conference next month, the ANC would not be reopening discussions with the veterans on that particular matter.

“We’ve gone beyond that, it’s no longer a debate. Our focus is now on our readiness to start and its all systems go,” Kodwa said.

His comments come ahead of a meeting of ANC stalwarts and veterans next week. Since the stalwarts call for there to be a separation of the consultative conference and policy conference was shot down in a meeting between the ANC National Working Committee and the veterans.

Since then, a series of preparatory meetings have since been held, much to the dissatisfaction of the veterans.

Spokesperson for the group of ANC stalwarts and veterans Murphy Morobe said in a short reply that the group had made very little headway in persuading the ANC to yield to some of their demands.

“There’s still no progress,” he said.

At a recent national assembly of MK veterans, MK Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda said the MK council was concerned over the ANC’s handling of the national consultative conference.

“We emphasised the need for a national consultative conference that was not linked to the policy conference with a status that could impact positively on the policy conference and the national conference in December with the aim to unite our movement.

“We also proposed that MK veterans could play an important role in the political life of the ANC in the organisation of the branches and structures of the ANC to combat all the negative tendencies, which caused paralysis and factionalism and weakened our structures.”

Nyanda said the MK Council was reconciling itself to the reality that it won’t be receiving a national consultative conference in the manner in which they proposed to the ANC.

The MK Council called for the scrapping of the ANC’s June policy conference. It asked that the policy conference be replaced with an urgent national consultative conference. The MK Council has also been at loggerheads with the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association over the latter’s national conference. The association at the weekend referred to the MK Council as an illegitimate structure that deserved no hearing in the ANC.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za