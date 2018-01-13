ANC repositions itself ahead to 2019 elections

ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula vowed that party’s 106th year anniversary celebrations today would place it on a sure-foot ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula led a parade supported by the ANC Women’s League and the ANC MK Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), at East London’s City Hall to the party’s anniversary celebrations at Buffalo City Stadium, East London.

He insisted that after a successful ANC December elective conference last year in Nasrec, the 106-year-old liberation movement would not rest on its laurels as it prepares its campaign machinery towards the 2019 general elections.

“The ANC will always work on its image, accept its mistakes and we will use the positive outcome of our conference to be something that the electorate will look forward to.

“To ensure that we build on that and enhance our outlook as we prepare towards the elections,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula’s comments come against the background of the party’s December elective conference that saw deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa rise to ANC president in a hotly contested two-horse race between himself and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

At the conference, the ANC also strengthened its resolve to implement its programme on radical economic transformation. Among the key themes of the programme is land expropriation without compensation and the government’s policy on free tertiary education.

It is for this that Mbalula said that the ANC would not retreat on key issues identified in the party’s policy programme.