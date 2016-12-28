ANC sends condolences to Sisulu family

Professor Rok Ajulu. Picture via Twitter @ShakaSisulu

The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday passed on its condolences to the family of Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu following the passing of her husband, Professor Rok Ajulu.

” The African National Congress sends its most sincere condolences to Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu and the Ajulu family at large on the passing of this distinguished son of the African soil. Our hearts and thoughts are with them during this painful time.” said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

According to a statement published by the ANC Ajulu passed on 26 December following a long illness.

” A staunch and committed supporter of the South African liberation movement, Professor Ajulu was a passionate, articulate and ardent advocate for the liberation and freedom of the South African people. An academic and political activist, Prof Ajulu gave true expression to pan Africanism and international solidarity; our struggle was undeniably enriched by his generosity, selflessness and sacrifices.” said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Following the news of his passing a number of prominent South Africans as well as Kenyans have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also expressed in a series of tweets his sadness at the news of Ajula’s passing.

” I learned of the death of Professor Rok Ajulu with dismay and sadness .He was one of Kenya’s most distinguished and thoughtful academics, and a true pan-African. We will miss him deeply” said Kenyatta.

According to a Kenyan publication Ajulu and Sisulu met at the University of Lesotho and the two eventually married in 1996.

