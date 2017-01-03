‘ANC should inherit Mandela or lose plot’

Twenty-seven years ago, on a blisteringly hot summer’s day in Paarl, with Winnie at his side and the world watching on television and listening on radio, Nelson Mandela left prison after spending 27 years as an unwilling guest of the South African penal system.

A lot has changed since that Sunday, February 11, 1990. Mandela is no longer alive. An imposing statue outside Victor Verster Prison, now called Drakenstein Correctional Centre in the not-so-new South Africa, reminds prisoners, workers and tourists of the time that South Africa’s first democratically chosen president had been imprisoned there.

Though he is gone, the fight for Mandela’s legacy continues. The ANC, the political organisation with which Mandela’s political life was inseparably bound, is finding itself challenged by the DA over which of them is the true Mandela heir and torch bearer.

Such a challenge would have sounded preposterous and treasonous when Mandela was in the prime of his life but wearing a prisoner’s clothes, viewed as a terrorist by the state and who called a prison cell his home.

But times have changed. As have attitudes.

Mandela has also become an icon, the one who strode from prison, advocated reconciliation and saved South Africa according to a popular narrative.

His heirs in the ANC, according to the DA, have strayed from his path, while the DA says it is following in his footsteps, is building non-racialism and reconciliation, and has thus inherited and is wearing his mantle.

The EFF, so it claims, can’t be bothered by Mandela’s legacy and doesn’t want it because he compromised so much and sold the black masses short in constitutional negotiations. On Sunday in Soweto, the township where Mandela was to own his first house as a young married man, the ANC will be able to able to reassert its position as Mandela’s political heirs.

Waiting until the state of the nation address will be leaving it a little too late for a party which should set the agenda rather than follow someone else’s.

But the legacy the ANC will have to reclaim, own and champion will have to be the full one, the revolutionary part, nation-builder aspect, confidence to speak truth to power, ability to listen when criticised no matter how much it hurts and the wisdom not to view all critics as the enemy.

Often the modern ANC has fallen short here and has displayed an intolerance and an immature response to opposing views.

So far the governing party has not mentioned the 27th anniversary. Sunday will be an appropriate time to announce how that release will be commemorated inside and outside Parliament.

With 2019 approaching, those who want to appropriate the Mandela legacy are making their plans.

Either the ANC asserts itself, celebrates how Mandela became a unifier and foundation-layer of democracy or it runs the risk of following in the slipstream of those who hijack political legacies.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

