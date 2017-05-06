ANC should listen to its people – Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Ivory Park that the organisation should listen to what people are saying.

Ramaphosa said people choose to stay away from voting the ANC in the past local government election because they did not listen to their plea’s.

“In 2016, they stayed away and did not vote for us, they said they will teach us a lesson because we see you acting in a corrupt manner, wasting resources, stealing money and said they are going to punish us and indeed, they did punish us,” the ANC deputy president said.

He was addressing ANC members and greater Johannesburg regional leadership at the launch of the ANC’s OR Tambo Friday.

Ramaphosa further said the ANC was not formed to enrich anybody, but it was rather formed to improve the lives of the people.

“The party did not exist to enrich anyone and it did not exist to do ‘Funny Things”. It exists to improve the lives of our people,” he added.

On the issue of Radical Economic Transformation, Ramaphosa told supporters that in order for the ANC to attain this, it first needed to regain the party’s role in society so that they can achieve real economic transformation.

Meanwhile, former African Union chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma told scores of ANC Woman’s League members in Stinkwater Pretoria that in order for the party to attain radical economic transformation ANC leadership needed to be united in order to attain it.

She further encouraged young people to go to school as the country needed much more young people, who will be able to champion the economic transformation more regal manner.

–Sipho Jack