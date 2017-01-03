ANC storms Tshwane in mass charm offensive

The top brass of the ANC yesterday launched a charm offensive in Tshwane ahead of the party’s 105th anniversary celebrations at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

ANC mayoral candidate for last year’s municipal polls, Thoko Didiza, took to the streets of Shoshanguve with the party’s local faithful during a meet and greet session.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was among the dignitaries who called on ANC members in Tshwane to unite.

“We need to support our local ward councillors so that they can be the ones claiming victory. To do that we need to unite because if we don’t the enemies will come and get us. Comrade Paul Mashatile is also available to help with housing issues,” Mokonyane said.

Didiza who lost narrowly to the DA’s Solly Msimanga after the EFF supported him for the Tshwane mayoral post, thanked those who had voted for the ANC during the municipal elections.

“We know that the DA is the one in control of the city even though the majority of the wards are under our party. We are committed to making sure that their lives will be improved,” she said.

Didiza expressed gratitude at the warm welcome she received from the residents following the Tshwane unrest which took place last year after the ANC replaced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the party’s mayoral candidate for the region.

“It’s obvious that people are still supporting the movement. We take to heart the lessons our analysis of the election has shown us.”

In reaching out to residents in Ward 37, Didiza said that the ANC has noted the complaints from residents and the need for the delivery of housing.

Malose Mokomane, a local resident said that it was heartening that the ANC leadership had come to listen to their concerns.

“We love the movement and appreciate that they took their time and visited us,” Mokomane said.

Kutullo Madisha

kutullom@thenewage.co.za