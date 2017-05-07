ANC to ask AG to probe Zille’s R1m trip

Western Cape ANC provincial chief whip Pierre Uys said the party would ask the auditor-general to investigate Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s trip to Asia.

Zille’s trip to Asia reportedly cost taxpayers at least R1-million.

Zille travelled to Singapore and Japan and allegedly spent R636 159 on “travel, accommodation and other others”, and R500 000 was paid to Wesgro, a provincial government entity tasked with encouraging economic growth and investment in the Western Cape, but does not fall under Zille, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The company also organised seminars during the trip, the newspaper reported.

Zille said she realised the amount spent was “hefty” but also said the price tag of an average of R127 000 per person all expenses included was “reasonable’ for this kind of trip.

Zille, her husband Johann Maree and three officials visited Singapore and Japan.

Following the Singapore leg of the trip Zille tweeted: “For those claiming the legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc.”

She faces an internal disciplinary inquiry for her tweets. – ANN7 reporter