ANC to push for De Lille motion of no-confidence

THE ANC, official opposition in the city of Cape Town, will push for a motion of no-confidence in the besieged Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille, when the municipality meets later this month.

However, De Lille, who is desperately fighting to hang on to her job, might be pushed out before then. Last Friday the DA-led council resolved behind closed doors to investigate De Lille for an alleged cover-up of the activities of a city official, Melissa Whitehead.

DA federal executive chair James Selfe said yesterday that a decision would be made at a federal executive meeting next Sunday whether De Lille should go.

He said: “Our inclination is not whether the mayor has done any right or wrong, that’s not the issue. The issue that the federal executive has to decide is whether the DA has confidence in her and her ability to run the city and to manage the caucus. That’s a different judgment.”

The leader of the ANC in the municipality, Xolani Sotashe, said it did not matter to the party what steps the DA were planning to take against De Lille.

“We will go ahead with our motion of no confidence. We want to be very clear: De Lille is not alone. I do not think that the DA must try to absolve itself. It boasts about clean governance but has been found wanting. How is it possible that the mismanagement that De Lille is accused of took place under the nose of deputy mayor Ian Neilson, who is also the chair of the city’s finance committee?”

Sotashe was reacting after last Friday’s in-camera council meeting where a report about an alleged fraud cover-up was discussed. It was resolved that city manager Achmat Ebrahim and Whitehead be given seven days to explain why they should not be suspended.

In a statement De Lille expressed her disappointment in the report drawn up by law firm Bowman Gilfillan adding that it contained several inaccuracies which, having been pointed out to the firm, were not corrected.

De Lille said she felt she was unfairly and unnecessarily defamed and embarrassed by this report. She believed Bowman Gilfillan’s refusal to correct a false finding, or to even consider that they may have made an error, to be unreasonable.

Meanwhile, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed the DA for practicing double standards in Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

He said in a statement that the similarities between the DA’s political manipulation in Cape Town and in Nelson Mandela Bay confirmed a pattern of deceit that made a mockery of the DA’s claims to a better alternative for good governance.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

dennisc@thenewage.co.za