ANC ‘unfazed and unshaken’ regarding secret ballot vote: Kodwa

The ANC says it remains unshaken following National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete’s decision to allow tomorrow’s vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to take place through a secret ballot.

“The ANC reiterates its stance that we have full confidence in the ANC Caucus and individual members of Parliament deployed by the African National Congress. We do not nor have we ever doubted their loyalty and discipline in relation to the decisions of the movement. Accordingly, we have no doubt that this frivolous motion, which has been hyped up by the opposition parties as some sort of Damascus moment, will fail like many before it,” said national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa in a statement.

Mbete today ended weeks of speculation by announcing that the vote would take place via secret ballot.

“this decision is about putting the resilience of our democratic institution to the test,” said Mbete.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also said that he was happy with the decision taken by the Speaker to allow the vote to take place through a secret ballot.

The ANC Youth League Secretary General, Njabulo Nzuza also said they were happy with the decision as it means that the opposition would not be headed to court to challenge the decision and they remained confident the President would not be removed.

“What you should know is ANC MPs understand that this is an attack not on President Zuma but on the ANC and when the ANC is attacked we should defend the ANC,” said Nzuza.

