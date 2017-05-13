ANC uplifts the people

There has been much consternation in the country over the past few weeks, with serious doubt being raised about the ability of the government to pay social grants on time to all 17 million beneficiaries.

These doubts had been fuelled by an ongoing court challenge into the validity of the contract entered into between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services, the company it contracted to handle grant payments on its behalf.

As the ANC, the midwives and custodians of the inclusive social wage, we were never in doubt that our people that are dependent on social security interventions would receive their grant payments at the beginning of April, as had been practice since we came into power.

We respect the Constitutional Court ruling that gave the Social Development Department clear direction on managing the remaining 12 months of the contract with CPS and facilitating a process to migrate grant payments in-house or a viable transparent alternative provider.

Our comprehensive social security assistance policy and programme created an effective safety net that played an important role in buffering the poorest households against the ravages of poverty.

The number of social grant recipients increased from 4 million in 1994, when we took over, to over 17 million today. At least 12 million children benefit from the child support grant and 3.2 million elderly South Africans receive old-age grants. There was no way that the ANC government that created this life-saving safety net, would allow any form of bureaucratic bungling to threaten the only form of income for these vulnerable members of our society who remain on the periphery of the economy.

This is the reason why, in our discussion document leading up to the fifth national policy conference, we resolved to achieve the following with regards to the social wage:

•To ensure improved access to social grants to children or older persons as outlined in the consolidated government document on comprehensive social security reform.

•To improve the capacity of the state to ensure the acceleration of the implementation of the comprehensive social security strategy.

•Intensify efforts to link grant beneficiaries and caregivers to economic opportunities.

•To increase the state’s capacity to ensuring provision of free basic services for the poor, quality free education for poor households and passenger transport subsidies.

It is important to note the proposal to link more grant beneficiaries and caregivers to economic opportunities, which has proven to be very successful in KwaZulu-Natal. To enhance food security, the provincial department of agriculture had a seed distribution policy that provides seed packs to households, encouraging them to start food gardens in their backyards and even larger community food gardens.

These kinds of interventions are important and need to be replicated around the country. They not only enhance food security but create opportunities for excess produce from these household and community gardens to be sold to local businesses or bigger fresh produce markets, earning indigent families additional income that supplements their social grants.

The of Social Development Department is working on amendments to the Social Assistance Act of 2004. The amendments have been approved by the Cabinet for release for public comment.

An amendment to note is one that seeks to empower the minister to make additional payments for certain social grants, such as increased allocations in the child support grant to orphans and child-headed households.

This compassionate ANC government fully comprehends the hardships faced by orphans and children that have been forced to become parents to their siblings overnight. That is why we are advocating that they be given more money to better take care of those in their care.

Another key amendment introduced by the department is aimed specifically at protecting social grant beneficiaries from unauthorised deductions. In terms of the amendment, no unauthorised deductions will be allowed from the Sassa payment cards, except for premiums for funeral policies not exceeding 10% of the value of the grant.

However, we do acknowledge what the Constitutional Court has ordered in this regard, especially regarding the protection of grant recipients’ information and shielding them from unauthorised deductions. The amendments to regulations had already prohibited deductions of any kind off child support grants and any other temporary grants.

We have always reaffirmed our commitment as a country to intervention measures that provided an adequate safety net for poor households. South Africa spends R129bn on a mixed basket of social grants every financial year and this figure is set to increase to R165bn over the medium-term. However, this is not sustainable in the long run.

As a country, we have to lift more people from being just passive grant recipients into economically active individuals who earn a decent income and contribute to the upkeep of their own households.

In the area of housing, we are also advocating for a comprehensive policy shift from a narrow focus on housing alone, to integrated human settlements. There are many facets to this policy shift. Apart from delivering 1 million housing opportunities to qualifying households in urban and rural areas, we intend using policy and legislation to create instruments that will help us accelerate the creation of new integrated housing settlements around the country.

These mixed income settlements that we are building have social amenities such as parks, crèches, schools, roads, clinics, adequate water and sanitation. They also advance spatial transformation by their location close to cities and economic opportunities for the benefit of inhabitants. We know that the size and composition of urban households has changed rapidly over time and that the number of young people and women moving to cities is growing rapidly.

However, slow and declining economic growth places constraints on available state-funding for housing and human settlements development. Be that as it may, human settlements construction projects, if well managed, can become the catalyst to economic growth and local empowerment. Large-scale construction projects often lead to job creation, the transfer of skills, and the empowerment of black and women-owned businesses that are subcontracted to supply material to big contractors. This will not be achieved if we don’t have more focused human settlements legislation and instruments that we can use to enforce coordination and speed up implementation at ground level.

In finding a balance between the need to provide decent shelter to those in need and managing dwindling resources, there must be a more targeted application of the government’s housing subsidy programme. Firstly, the subsidy must meet the housing needs of the most vulnerable, including orphans, the aged and disabled. The government must enable self-reliance by encouraging more self-build housing initiatives and increase the supply of affordable rental accommodation. Low income earners must be supported to get housing finance to help them acquire tangible assets.

Yes, we have put in place all these measures to assist those in need but we cannot say we have truly empowered them until such a time that we radically transform the economy. As the ANC, we have adopted radical economic transformation as the key driving theme of our growth and development strategy aimed at fighting the triple scourges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

How are we going to uplift our poor masses if the majority do not own vast tracts of arable land and are not in control of the means of production? An economy that remains in the hands of the few, one that does not directly benefit the majority of the population, must be helped to transform at a radical pace.

Until we have realised a complete transformation of the economy, our interventions must remain in place to assist those for whom a monthly grant is the difference between a meal and starvation, for whom a state-subsidised house is the difference between shelter and homelessness.

Jessie Duarte

Jessie Duarte is the deputy secretary-general of the ANC