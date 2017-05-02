ANC warned of Zuma ambush

The ANC yesterday acknowledged that it delivered President Jacob Zuma into the lion’s den when the ruling party decided to deploy him to Cosatu’s main May Day rally in Bloemfontein.

The party’s national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said despite early warning signs that Zuma’s presence at a Cosatu event would get a hostile reception, the ANC decided to deploy him while being prepared for any eventuality.

“When we took the decision to deploy him, we anticipated that such restlessness could arise but the ANC had to deliver a message and we couldn’t say that its leadership can’t attend.

“The consequence of what happened is what we advised against, that the succession debate can’t happen outside the formal structures of the ANC as it undermines the protocols of the party.”

Kodwa’s comments came on the back of the ANC’s alliance partner’s May Day rally having been called off due to crowds affiliated to Cosatu unions booing and heckling Zuma before the event began.

Kodwa attributed Zuma’s hostile reception to the ANC’s ructions over its December elective conference playing themselves out. He said the ruling party’s elective conference could not be reduced to personality cults.

“It can never be reduced to cult figures. The day did not belong to any individual. It can’t be reduced to leadership contestation and preferences. We have always advised against premature leadership announcements,” Kodwa said.

“These issues undermine any attempt to foster unity within the alliance.”

The ANC’s succession battle has laid bare factional fault lines between it and alliance partners.

Both Cosatu and the SACP want to see the back of Zuma and the trade union federation went further by naming Ramaphosa as its preferred candidate to replace Zuma.

Kodwa said he was “embarrassed” by the growing trend of ANC alliance platforms being used as arenas for political mudslinging among ANC leaders.

“It’s nothing new. It happened in Durban when the Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize and comrade Pravin Gordhan were booed. We condemned it and spoke to the ANC Youth League in KZN and they refused to apologise.

“These are the consequences of extreme ill-discipline. Tensions in the alliance can’t be resolved through a rally. We can’t afford to display public disunity.”

Kodwa said the ANC-led tripartite alliance was still relevant, despite sharp differences among its members.

“It’s too early to talk about a divorce. It’s more relevant than ever before. We must continue to double our efforts to build a strong alliance,” he said.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said he would not be drawn into the blame game over the trade union federation’s May Day mayhem.

“We’ll go back and discuss it in our central executive committee meeting,” he said.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za