‘ANC will act against those who sow divisions’

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the ruling party will take action against those who create factions and continue to sow divisions within the party.

Ramaphosa delivered the party’s January 8 statement in East London on Saturday where he called for the party to summon those members to the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House.

“In fact, I would say, if there is anyone among us who participates in acts of disunity, we musty immediately ask them one question: ‘Why are you doing things that will divide the African National Congress?’

“We as the top six officials have given ourselves a task that we are going to be uniting the African National Congress and we are going to do so in action and we also said we will desist from doing anything that will divide the ANC.

“We have also said, if any leader in the ANC does or says anything that divides this great movement, we will call them to Luthuli House,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANC president said his call for action to unite the party was also a resolution from the party’s most recent National Elective Conference.

“The conference also decided that divisions among us must come to an end and that those divisions must end now, not later.”

Ramaphosa said the conference, held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg last month, recognised that the ANC had been weakened by divisions.

“The movement has been deeply divided through factionalism, through patronage, through corruption and through competition for resources. The leaders of your movement were continuously in conflict.”

Ramaphosa said this has led to the confidence of the people in ANC leaders being eroded and that this had created a distance between the party and the public.

