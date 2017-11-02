ANCKZN PEC doubles down on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma support

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal has once again reiterated its support for Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over the reigns of the party ahead of its December elective conference.

Speaking during an ANC breakfast hosted in Durban on Thursday, ANC Women’s League Provincial Chairperson heaped praise on Dlamini-Zuma and said that time had come for a woman to lead the ANC.

” The ANC was formed in 1912 but women were only allowed to have membership in 1947. In effect it has taken the ANC 105 years to have a female leader,” she said.

” There was a list of women leaders that were discussed at length and we chose Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma because of her expertise and experience,” she added.

Provincial ANC Youth League Chairperson, Kwazi Mshengu doubled down on the support for Dlamini-Zuma saying ” President of the ANC must reflect the character of the current revolutionary force which is women, youth, and people from rural areas,”.

Support for Dlamini-Zuma seems to be picking up steam with the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape on Monday formally nominating her as its preferred candidate for President.

However, ANC Provincial Spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli insisted that unity would prevail post the conference saying they would rally behind Cyril Ramaphosa should he emerge as the winner.

However, Secretary General Gweded Mantashe was criticised for not being impartial in the build-up to the conference.

” Even though he (Mantashe) is associated with a faction but he still needs to protect the integrity of the ANC. Once the SG goes astray then the organization is dead as the SG is the glue which holds the organization together,”

” Gwede can campaign for Cyril Ramaphosa but still the values of the ANC needs to be treated with the integrity it deserves,” said Ntuli.

-Siphiwe Mchunu