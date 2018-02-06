ANC’s failure to remove Zuma a sign it cannot self correct – Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the ANC’s failure to remove President Jacob Zuma has showed that it can no longer self correct.

“It has become clear that the ANC cannot hold back or tame the monster they have created. The ANC’s failure to remove President Jacob Zuma shows that it cannot self Correct,” Maimane told supporters during his party’s own “State of the Nation Address” in Alexandra on Tuesday.

Maimane told supporters that the ANC was not aware that Zuma was holding it randsom.

This comes after opposition parties in the National Assembly wrote to Speaker Baleka Mbete, asking her to postpone Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Opposition parties asked the speaker to rather set a date to debate a motion of no confidence against the president.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is on Wednesday expected to hold a special meeting ahead of Sona.

-Sipho Jack