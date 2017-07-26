ANC’s ‘radical’ lekgotla kicks off

THE ANC’s extended lekgotla gathering, which officially starts tomorrow is set to gauge the efficiency of the party’s policies in the government.

On the heels of two seismic political events within the alliance, notably the ANC’s policy conference as well as the SACP’s national congress, which resolved to intensify its ambitions to contest elections separately from the ANC, national executive committee (NEC) members, leaders of the alliance and the government will all be under one roof to assess whether ANC policies have translated into the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said the ANC could no longer afford to “dilly-dally” on its transformation agenda, lest the party continued to edge closer to electoral defeat in the 2019 general elections.

“The ANC must have those engagements to prepare for concrete decisions at the conference in December. We expect the ANC to be decisive on radical economic transformation. It needs to give clarity and direction,” Dlamini said.

His comments came against the backdrop of the ANC’s policy proposal on radical economic transformation being used as a proxy battle between warring factions in the party.

On the sidelines of a raging battle ensuing at the ANC’s policy conference over the phrase “white monopoly capital”, a meeting purportedly chaired by ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo berated Joel Netshitenzhe’s announcement to the media, that nine out of 11 commissions that sat at the party’s policy indaba rejected the phrase.

Dlamini said the differences of opinion within the alliance over the National Development Plan (NDP) could no longer continue to be swept under the carpet.

“We remain opposed, so strongly, to the economic and market labour chapter of the NDP. We agreed in 2013 with the ANC that we needed further engagements on these two issues. We need to amend the NDP.”

Dlamini said Cosatu expected to hear progress made towards the establishment of a fully-fledged state bank.

“In principle, Cosatu supports the idea of the South African Post Office being turned into a state bank but it needs to be a state bank for the purpose of rescuing those who have been hard done and blacklisted.”

Dlamini also lamented the suspension of the reviewed Mining Charter. He said he was surprised by the reaction of the Chamber of Mines to the charters vision for transformation in the mining sector.

“We are delaying the implementation of a policy that could empower people. That is unacceptable.”

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine said the lekgotla needed to stem the tide of faction-fighting revolving around key policy issues.

“Different leaders interpret different things. The lekgotla needs to take a decision to assist in giving clarity to these issues,” Maine said.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za