ANC’s Zikalala takes aim at banks

ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala has linked “tendencies” such as price fixing and collusion, which some of the country’s major banks including Absa and Standard Bank are being accused of, to a broader agenda to weaken the ruling party and undermine the “people’s revolution”.

Addressing thousands of ANC members at the ruling party’s cadre forum in Durban yesterday, Zikalala said the allegation that the 17 banks fingered in a Competition Commission probe for fixing the rand exchange rate, should not be seen in isolation but as part of moves by foreign forces wanting to effect regime change in the country.

“Our view is that these manipulations are part of a broader agenda to take control of sectors of society and in the process undermine the national democratic revolution (NDR),” he said.

Zikalala said the main victims of price fixing were the masses who eventually would become disillusioned with the ANC and resolve not to vote in elections. “That is how we ended up losing support in municipalities such as Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. There is a determined agenda to liquidate the ANC,” he said.

As part of moves to rebuild the ANC, the ruling party is developing a document that will assist in directing its members to focus on values as opposed to individuals to be elected during the upcoming elective conference.

Clive Ndou