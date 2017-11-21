ANCWL congratulates Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has congratulated Idols SA season 13 winner Paxton Fielies on winning the biggest singing competition in South Africa.

The Western Cape teenager bagged the most votes to become the youngest female winner of Idols SA.

The ANCWL said Fielies’ win demonstrated that through dedication, commitment and support from society in general, young South African women could achieve their dreams and her success reaffirmed the position of the league that given equal opportunity, women are able to excel in any sector, at any level.

The league has urged the ANC government, especially the Department of Arts and Culture, to provide full support to female artists. The organisation said the arts industry is not immune to patriarchal attitudes and male chauvinism.

The organisation has called for an urgent full fundamental change in the ownership, management and control of the arts sector in favour of the majority of black South African women.

“The ANCWL congratulates the trendsetter Fielies and wishes that her success encourages all the young women across the country to reach their goals,” the ANCWL said in a statement.

-TNA Reporter