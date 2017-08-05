ANCWL criticises “regime change” Anglo leadership over retrenchments

As Cosatu plans to march to AngloGold Ashanti Head Office in Johannesburg today over the planned 8500 the ANC Women’s League has added their voice to the debate.

Criticising the chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti Sipho Pityana and Sibanye Gold CEO’s Neal Froneman for their “regime change agenda” the league said “they are embarking on retrenching employees to further increase unemployment in the country which stands to delegitimise the ANC led government,” the league’s Toko Xasa said in a statement.

“These planned retrenchments is nothing but a politically motivated strategy to advance their Save SA goals.”

The league called on Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to urgently meeting with the majority shareholders from the two companies along with labour unions to resolve the crisis.

On Friday Zwane was given 14 days to explain why he failed to file an answering affidavit in the Chamber of Mines application to Zwane’s threat to suspend the approval of prospecting and mining licenses until the matter of the Mining Charter is resolved.

Zwane also met with the companies and warned that they should not go ahead with retrenchments unless there is no other options.

ANN7 reporter