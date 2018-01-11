ANCWL disgusted at ‘Hold on to your girlfriends, the ANC is in town’ article

The ANCWL says it is disgusted at the news article titled ‘Hold on to your girlfriends, the ANC is in town’ published by Times Live on Thursday.

“Media has a responsibility to contribute to the development of society and promotion of gender equality. However, due to patriarchal structures prevalent in media houses, the narrative some media houses are driving perpetuates gender inequalities in the country.

“Whilst the ANCWL acknowledges that Philani Nombe quoted social media comments as sources in the article, the ANCWL believes that Philani failed to use the article as an opportunity to dispel the myth that girls are like pets that must be chained around their owners (boyfriends) when there are activities and assumed to be easily taken by men driving expensive cars or have money,” the ANCWL said in a statement.

The women’s league further said it is their collective responsibility as a society to challenge primitive thinking that reduces girls as prizes to be won by those who drive an expensive car or have money.

“African National Congress (ANC) January 8 Statement event is a no-go area for girls. It is an event of the oldest liberation movement in the continent that is used to reflect on the successes and challenges of organisation in the previous year and provide a way forward for the current year.”

ANCWL added that media houses must guard against being used by the advocates of patriarchy and cheerleaders of male chauvinism to run a malicious and barbaric agenda against girls.

“ANC subscribes to non-sexism and news editors must reject gender stereotypes gossips and not make objectification of girls who attend ANC activities headlines.

“The ANCWL calls on all its members and supporters to continue mobilising young girls and women to attend the ANC Jan 8 statement on the 13th January 2018 at ABSA Stadium in East London. Our aim is to ensure that over 60% of the attendees are young girls and women.”

