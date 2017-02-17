ANCWL opposed to commercial bank taking over grant payments

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has come out against suggestions that payment of social grants should be outsourced to one of the country’s commercial banks.

In a statement issued on Thursday ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba cited recent revelations of possible collusion among banks as the reason against the suggestion.

The Competition Commission has revealed that it has evidence of collusion and price fixing among major banks including Absa, Barclays Capital, Standard Bank, Standard and Investec.

The commission has referred the matter to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

“Outsourcing the payments for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants to any of the major commercial banks in South Africa will be against the call for radical transformation of the financial sector. The ANCWL calls for the ANC led government to establish the State Bank as a long term solution to transform the financial sector,” said Matuba.

The distribution of social grants to 17 million recipients from April 1 hangs in the balance following SASSA’s failure to come up with an alternative to a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which has been declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court.

SASSA is set to approach the Constitutional Court as a matter of urgency to ask for permission for CPS to continue paying social grants for another year.

Meanwhile President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said that the government would intensify its efforts in cracking down on corrupt practices by banks and other financial institutions in the private sector.

-TNA Reporter