ANCYL dismayed by Hoerskool Overvaal incident

The ANC Youth League has condemned police action at Hoerskool Overvaal.

Earlier today police fired rubber bullets injuring several people who were protesting outside the school demanding admission for English speaking students.

Last week, the school won an application to reverse a decision by the North Gauteng High Court to register 55 more students at the school.

The youth league accuses the police of colluding with white judges to attempt to maintain the fallen old order of apartheid.

ANCYL Spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize says parents, community members and concerned citizens were protesting peacefully outside the school when police were called.

“As parents were engaged in the demonstration because some of their children were not accepted at the school, police decided to open fire on the demonstrators,” Mkhize said.

He said during the shooting, the Youth League’s Gauteng Provincial Secretary Bones Modise was also injured.

He called on the police minister to stop Tweeting and loud hailing on social networks but rather focus his energies on monitoring and disciplining the South African Police Services.

“It cannot be that just a few months back white people without any permission could be safeguarded by his department without anyone being shot but today the same cannot be done.”

Mkhize said the ANCYL will be engaging its allies to focus their energies on Hoerskool Overvaal and many others that have a discriminatory posture.

“We will be paying a visit to the SAPS to raise our concerns as we feel that black people are consistently under attack.

“They let white people do as they wish. White people are like black people there is nothing special about them.”

