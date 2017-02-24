ANCYL KZN to elect new leaders

The Africa National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to elect new leaders in the province at the league’s ninth provincial congress in Durban.

The congress will start at 14:00 , where the ANCYL President Collen Maine is expected to officially open the event .The provincial chairperson of the ANC Sihle Zikalala and the Premier of the province Willies Mchunu are amongst the keynote speakers expected to address the congress.

The chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer positions will be elected on Friday . ” We will be electing the officials today and tomorrow we will elect additional members “. said the ANCYL Provincial Secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo,the secretary and the Chairperson are apparently to retrain their positions .

Meanwhile Sabelo said that he will not speculate on who will hold what position at the end of the congress but will wait the outcome of the IEC.

The ANCYL in KZN has joined in the campaign for ABSA to pay back the money and has been vocal on this campaign against ABSA . Sabelo says that the congress will deliberate on those issues and will come up with a way forward .

He adds that ” The campaign continues , next week on the 28th we will be going to Zululand to stop ABSA from working and to ask ABSA to pay back the money , and then on the 30th we gonna be in Maritzburg so it’s proceeding the campaign will not stop “.

The Congress is expected to have 1600 delegates representing their branches to debate and find solutions to the challenges faced by young people in the province .

This 9th Provincial congress is held under the theme “Consolidating youth hegemony for economic freedom in our lifetime, victory is certain” at the Olive Convention Centre (OCC) .

