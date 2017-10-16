ANCYL member wants Maine out

THE ANCYL yesterday sought to clarify the matter surrounding the legitimacy of Collen Maine’s presidency. This was due to his age. It had caused unhappiness to rear its ugly head within the league.

This follows as North West regional member in the Moses Kotane Ward, Thabo Molamu, challenged Maine who is allegedly aged 38 and said: “That the man is old, he is not our president.

“He is unfit to lead the youth league.” In relation to the matter, the aggrieved Molamu said he had written a letter to ANCYL secretarygeneral Njabulo Nzuza and the ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

“In the letters, we said no one above the age of 35 is allowed to be a member and the leader of the youth league. “When he was elected, he claimed to be 34.9 years old, only to find that he was 36 years old. We have his details,” Molamu said.

However, ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize disputed this and said Maine was elected within the time frame which was permitted by the ANCYL as he was aged 34 during the 2015 Youth league elective conference. Mkhize said the attack on Maine was from members who did not contribute anything to the ANCYL.

The long dispute from factions within the ANCYL have resulted in courts having to intervene as ANCYL North West and Gauteng branches among others had challenged the legitimacy of the 2015 conference.

Mkhize said the ANCYL acknowledges that when people are elected into positions and it happens they go beyond the age permitted to be a member, “those people are allowed to finish their term of office”.

“Upon finishing their term of office, then those people will hand over to congress. That is when congress will elect new leadership,” Mkhize said. The alleged letter referred to by Molamu forms part of the argument in which lawyers for the disgruntled ANCYL members had submitted to the courts.

The court argument from disgruntled members suggested that given the constitution of the ANCYL, it states that membership of the league shall be open to all South African youth between the ages of 14 and 35.

“It is notable that president Maine is about 38 years old. “Accordingly, he does not qualify to remain a member of the ANCYL.” The New Age’s attempts to get comment from Maine and Nzuza regarding the matter proved unsuccessful.

news@thenewage.co.za

-REFILWE MAGASHULE