ANCYL urges learners to make use of opportunities

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has encouraged learners who have not done well to make use of various opportunities that ANC provides to improve their results.

National Spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said learners who passed in 2017 represent a historic class in South Africa, as some of them came from families that earn below R350 000 annually.

“This is the first group of matriculants that will have access to free tertiary education in 2018. All the learners from the families of the poor and working class who have passed grade 12, meeting the admission criteria of tertiary institutions and have applied will receive free education.”

Meanwhile, ANC in Limpopo also extended their delight to the learners who have passed their exams, making the province proud.

Provincial Secretary Cde Nocks Seabi said the party would like to congratulate the Department of Education for supporting teachers and learners, which has resulted in 3.2% improvement from 2016.

“Special gratitude goes to our top 3 learners in the Province, Tsjipetane Anza, Swartz Lourens and Ngoepe Boitumelo.They have worked hard and have achieved excellently.

“Joining them in the league of excellence are our learners whose performance is amongst the best at national level Kutama Musiwalo, Bambela Takalani and Nemalamangwa Khodani. They proudly hoisted the Limpopo flag, doing all of us proud.”

Seabi added that all of these good results could not have been possible had it not been for the support of parents and teachers who have worked hard.

The ANC congratulated the class of 2017 matriculants who successfully sat for their National Senior Certificate (NSC).

-TNA Reporter