ANCYL Western Cape nominates NDZ for ANC top job

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape has come out in support of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC by formally nominating her as its preferred candidate for President.

At the weekend the Youth League in the province convened a meeting which saw Dlamini emerge as the preferred candidate alongside Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza who was nominated as deputy president.

The rest of the top officials nominated include Free State premier Ace Magashule for Secretary General. Current deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was nominated for first Deputy Secretary General.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was nominated as second Deputy Secretary-General, while Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa was nominated as National Chairperson.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane was nominated as Treasurer General.

“As the ANC’s preparatory school, we have nominated leaders who have developed organically from the ranks of the ANCYL. We believe that these cadres having the organisational and political acumen to make a meaningful contribution towards the rebuilding and revitalisation of our glorious movement the AN,” said ANCYL WC spokesperson, Siyabulela Tom.

“We call upon members of the ANCYL to rally around these names, especially in the BGMs that are still to sit,” added Tom.

The nomination will likely be a boost for Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential campaign who is regarded as one of the two fore-runners alongside Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She has already been endorsed by the national structures of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), and the ANCYL.

-TNA Reporter