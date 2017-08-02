Andile Mngxitama to oppose ‘silly’ Sanef application

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has dismissed an urgent contempt of court application launched by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef).

“This is a very silly application which is basically a plan to try and destabilise and paralyse BLF,” he said on Wednesday.

This comes after representatives from Sanef, amaBhungane and the HuffPost approached the North Gauteng High Court arguing that Mngxitama was in violation of a court order granted last month when an alleged physical confrontation took place during an amaBhungane hosted event last week.

The trio is seeking that an order is granted that he be arrested for three months and the order be suspended indefinitely and that he also be fined R100 000.

However, the BLF leader has dismissed the basis of the apllication, which he intends to challenge.

” There is no urgency and there is no case here. We are going to oppose this matter,” said Mngxitama.

He criticised also criticised the publications for their reporting and asserted that he did not assault anyone at the event as alleged.

“Amabungane is the bulldog of white monopoly capital and its job is to lie, manufature fake news and try to bully BLF through the legal system,” he said.

-TNA Reporter