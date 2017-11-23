Angola’s new leader brings change to Africa’s politics

Angola’s new leader is working hard to distance himself from the legacy of one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents and he is pursuing closer relations with South Africa.

President Joao Lourenco (63) is expected to visit South Africa on Thursday and Friday.

This visit is following the meeting Lourenco had already had with President Zuma in Angola earlier this week.

Lourenco won elections in August and since then he has taken a direction that shows that he intends to run a new government.

The new leader even fired the daughter of the former President Joao Eduardo Dos Santos as a chair of the powerful state-owned oil company.

When the former president Dos Santos stepped down, Lourenco was expected to continue business as usual.

However, the new leader began to turn things around including appointing a group of new ministers.

According to reports the focus of the visit is discussions to boost the economy that is still reeling from the 2014 crude oil price collapse with President Zuma.

Lourenco is now implementing a compulsive six-moths plan that includes consolidating taxes, limiting public debt, improving productivity and attracting foreign direct investment.