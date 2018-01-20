Angry mob set alight two houses in Krugersdorp

Angry Krugersdorp locals allegedly set fire to two houses used for criminal activity.

Netcare spokesperson Nick Dollman said reports from the scene indicated that a crowd had gathered in the area and some alleged that the houses had been set alight because of their links to criminal activity.

“Fire Fighters quickly brought the blaze under control and fortunately no Emergency Services personnel or residents were injured in the incident.”

Police were on the scene to investigate the incidents.

-TNA Reporter