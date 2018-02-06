Angry pupils protest

ANGRY pupils at the Dikgwale and Bingweni secondary schools in Leeufontein near Vaalbank outside Siyabuswa have vowed to take law into their own hands after accusing the local police of releasing three suspects who had allegedly abducted their schoolmate and killed her.

Lesego Masoga, 20, was a pupil at the Dikgwale Secondary School. She was last seen when she departed for school on Thursday last week and never returned home. Her body was discovered dumped near a dam after reportedly being raped and strangled.

Three suspects were arrested but later released. This angered the pupils at the two schools, who abandoned their classes and resorted to violent protests in the streets on Monday. They blockaded the R568 road with burning tyres, rocks and other objects and threw stones at police and passing motorists. The situation compelled the police to disperse the protesters using rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The protesters later marched to the Vaalbank police station where they handed over a memorandum of grievances to the police management demanding the swift arrest of the murder suspects. One of the pupils Doctor Matlala said: “We have had enough about people terrorising us, especially women and girls. We are angry because the police took a decision to release the people who abducted, raped and murdered our fellow pupil.”

Another pupil Maria Mahlangu said: “We are calling on the police to ensure that the suspects are quickly brought to book or else we will have to take the law into our own hands.” Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Gerald Sedibe said the three men were released by the police because there was no evidence connecting them with the pupil’s rape and murder. Sedibe said DNA test samples were taken for forensic tests to determine if they were indeed the culprits in the matter.

“The three men were taken in for questioning and later released after we found that they were not linked to the murder. “However, their DNA samples will be sent to the laboratory. Our investigation is continuing while we are waiting for the DNA results. “A post-mortem will also tell us more about the cause of death,” Sedibe said.

-FRANCE NYAKA