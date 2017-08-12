Anguish after MEC Fritz hijacking

“We all need to work together to create a safer and more secure Western Cape for all,” Western Cape ANC Provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Saturday.

Jacob’s call follows news of the armed robbery involving MEC of Social Development Albert Fritz early in the morning. It is reported that the shooting took place just outside Assembly of God church in Zwelitsha Drive.

ANC’s provincial secretary expressed the party’s shock and dismay regarding the attempted armed robbery of the MEC.

“When looking at the Western Cape’s crime statistics over the last eight years, one would note that violent crime has increased on average annually at an alarming rate and today we saw again that these criminals, who continue to torture our communities, do not discriminate,” Jacobs said.

According to preliminary reports, the MEC and an official in his office arrived at a venue in Nyanga when two armed men approached them and robbed both of their cell phones.

The MEC’s protectors intervened and when he noticed that one of the robbers had a firearm, he responded, in the process fatally wounded one of the robbers.

According to reports, the suspects pointed a firearm at the MEC and his bodyguards and immediately followed by two shots, which resulted in one suspect being killed and the other left wounded.

The ANC wishes the MEC and the official strength as they recuperate from this horrific ordeal.

-TNA Reporter