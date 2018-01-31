ANN7 not going down, says Manyi

ANN7 is not going to go down, come August 21 the doors will be open and it will be business as usual, Afrotone Media owner Mzwanele Manyi said yesterday. This is after the announcement by pay TV company Multichoice that it would not be renewing ANN7’s licence despite finding no wrongdoing in the station’s dealings.

“We will study the statement by Multichoice in the context of our contract and all the laws of the country,” Manyi said. “We are going to study the press statement and try to make sense of what was said in it before we can exercise the myriad of options that are available to address the issue,” he said.

Addressing the staff at the company’s head office in Midrand, Manyi assured the more than 500 employees that they would still be employed beyond August. He did not want to be drawn into issues of whether this was political or whether the company was given a reason for the non-renewal of the contract.

“Whether political or not, we do not want to go into any of those things at this point, we are going to study this and make our move. ANN7 is not going down,” Manyi said. ANN7 editor Abhinav Sahay said the decision not to renew ANN7’s licence was a clear indication that Multichoice like others had decided to make ANN7 the scapegoat in order to protect its own business from any backlash and political pressure.

“It is telling that Multichoice repeatedly said there was no irregularity or corruption in payments made to ANN7 yet decided not to renew the contract. “The decision, like several others, notably the banks and other service providers, is based on perception and not any reality,” Sahay said.

“ANN7’s view is simple. By this act, Multichoice has proven that it has no real commitment to diversity of media through new voices and perspectives. “It is not a matter of one channel losing its licence but a question of diversity and democracy in South Africa,” he said. Sahay said South African media had been notorious for hunting in packs as they are owned by a select group of people who have similar interests in economy and politics of the country.

“Mainstream media’s bias is evident every moment as it was even in the Multichoice press conference, where not a single journalist asked how Multichoice could decide to make South African media space poorer when it itself announced that there was no wrongdoing on the part of ANN7. “ANN7 believes that it is being targeted through Multichoice by those who pay lip service to the cause of transformation of the South African economy,” he said.

Sahay said ANN7 had stood up for the poorest of the poor in the country and given them a platform to raise their voice. He said it had diligently exposed corruption in high offices and provided an alternative view to the ongoing robust political debate in the country. “It is not just ANN7 and 316 employees that will suffer as the consequence of this decision but the whole country as there will be no one telling the other side of the story if Multichoice is allowed to go ahead with this unfortunate action,” Sahay said.

ntombin@thenewage.co.za

-NTOMBI NKOSI