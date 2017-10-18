Another Amcu member shot dead

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has confirmed that another union member was shot dead in Marikana on Tuesday.

The member was allegedly shot while on his way home, the Union made an announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Amcu has sent its condolences to the friends and family of the murdered Union member.

Another comrade was shot and killed last night on his way home. Our condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues. — Amcu (@_AMCU) October 18, 2017

This comes after a string of murders in the mining Town on Amcu Union members in the recent past which the Union has blamed of a “third force” determined to destabilise the union’s structures.

About five Union leaders have been killed in the recent months. Another Union member was shot dead in front of his wife and a 6-year-old daughter last month.

Amcu declared then that they would take action against these killings on their members.

“Our members will not be slaughtered like flies. We will fight back and we will fight hard. We do not want crocodile tears from the government, management and the media about the action that jeopardizes jobs,” said Amcu.



-TNA Reporter