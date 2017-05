Another ANC Councillor has been shot and killed in Mzumikhulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele confirmed on Wednesday.

” Wiseman Mduduzi Shibase (39) was shot dead at 6:30pm on Tuesday while he was trying to get inside his car,” she said

Mbhele added that cause of the shooting is not yet known but the provincial task team is investigating the matter.

More to follow as story develops.

TNA Reporter