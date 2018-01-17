Another Gauteng Health official implicated in Life Esidimeni tragedy resigns

The suspended Gauteng director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela has resigned on Monday.

Manamela has quits following the deaths of 143 psychiatric patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to unregistered non-governmental organisations [NGOs].

Manamela also appeared before the Life Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the whole Esidimeni tragedy.

Also implicated is former Gauteng Health head of department Dr Barney Selebano who quit on Tuesday.

-TNA Reporter