Another Joburg city official arrested

The City of Johannesburg has arrested another official on allegations of corruption.On Friday Joburg;’s anti-corruption unit, headed by =General

On Friday Joburg;’s anti-corruption unit, headed by General Shadrack Sibiya, working together with the Hawks.

“This follows the unit’s investigation after a service provider reported alleged harassment by an official demanding R5000 in compensation for allegedly assisting the service provider in securing a tender from the City,” the city said in a statement.

“The investigation, which involved an authorised entrapment exercise by the Hawks, resulted in the suspect unlawfully accept the amount of R5000 which they had demanded from the supplier.”

The executive mayor Herman Mashaba thanked Sibiya and the Hawks. – ANN7 reporter