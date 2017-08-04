Another killing at Glebelands

KwaZulu-Natal police have on Friday confirmed that a woman has been murdered at Durban’s notorious Glebelands hostel.

It is believed that the 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed last night at 20:30 pm.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said, “the woman was in her room when an unknown suspect entered her room and shot her”.

No arrests have been made and a murder case was opened at Umlazi police station.

“We appeal to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and report to the police,” said Zwane.

This latest incident comes days after three men were shot at the same hostel by a lone gunman in broad daylight.

It is said that the incident occurred around 10 am when all three men were shot but lucky they survived.

