Anti-malaria rollout speeds up

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases yesterday said provincial and district authorities were ensuring the delivery of supplies of anti-malarial drugs to affected areas.

This as more than 600 malaria cases have been reported in Limpopo.

“Hospitals and clinics are receiving supplies of Coartem for oral treatment and rapid diagnostic tests are being made available in areas of greatest need,” the institute said.

An outbreak has been declared in Mpumalanga in the Bushbuckridge area where there’s been an increase in malaria cases.

According to the NICD, malaria transmission is still ongoing in Mopani and Vhembe districts in Limpopo, However the number of new malaria cases in the province was starting to decline.

The institute said there were some increases in cases in the adjacent areas of the northern Kruger National Park.

The Limpopo department of health said mobile clinics had been sent to hot spots.

“We are on top of the situation and the NICD is on the ground supporting our efforts. We have sent mobile clinics and the NICD is happy with how we are handling the situation,” Kganyago said.

He said the figure might change as in some cases patients have been treated and discharged.

Figures by the NICD shows that 9478 malaria cases had been reported in the 2016-17 malaria season.

Of this, 5177 were imported cases.

This marks an increase of cases when compared to the 2015-16 malaria season when there were 6375 malaria cases, of which 4752 were imported.

The increase of cases has been attributed to the rise in ambient temperatures, rainfall and humidity.

The NICD has called on travellers returning from the affected provinces to seek medical help should they experience malaria symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, sweats, headaches, body aches, nausea and vomiting, among others.

The institute has cautioned people not to ignore the symptoms as the influenza season has not yet started.

South Africa aims to eliminate malaria by 2018.

LERATO DIALE

leratod@thenewage.co.za