Apleni’s fate hangs in balance

WITH Hlengiwe Mkhize out of Home Affairs, it remains to be seen whether the fate of suspended director-general Mkuseli Apleni will change.

As President Jacob Zuma announced yesterday that Ayanda Dlodlo was officially the new Home Affairs Minister, Apleni’s lawyers were in court arguing that Mkhize had no power to suspend him and therefore acted unlawfully.

Mkhize is now the Minister of Higher Education and Training. Last month she suspended Apleni for insubordination.

Minister Dlodlo’s spokesperson, Scott Mava, said the minister had no comment about the new post saying that it was the decision of the president for her to head the Home Affairs Department and she had accepted the deployment.

“It is too soon to discuss the issues relating to home affairs and reports.We are in no position to say anything for now, ask us in a week,” Mava said.

The Forum of Immigration Practitioners South Africa (Fipsa) welcomed the Cabinet reshuffle. The body thanked the outgoing Mkhize for her efforts.

“We note the appointment of Dlodlo and we welcome her to the new portfolio. We acknowledge her wealth of experience and management skills ably demonstrated in her previous communications portfolio. We commit to working with her to solve challenges facing the department and the immigration practice profession as a whole,” national chairperson of Fipsa Gershon Mosiane said.

Last month, Apleni applied for an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court for a declaration that his suspension from his duties by Mkhize was unconstitutional and invalid.

“Home affairs is more of a systems and administrative portfolio, it depends more on the DG and the directors’ efficiency than who is the head, the only time that it becomes political is with migration questions and the borders. Since we have political stability on our borders the home affairs portfolio is not finding itself pressured regarding the political head,” political economist Israel Mkhize said.

He said Mkhize was an academic, she was better suited for her new portfolio and emphasised that there had to be a credible replacement for former minister Blade Nzimande.

“Most of the time when a new minister comes in, they get a briefing on what is the political balance of forces in a portfolio. Then the new minister determines whether they think it was a personal thing and at what stage it is in terms of prudence. If it was in a legal particular channel, I am sure the minister would want to follow that channel. There won’t be an immediate reinstatement because there are legalities in terms of reinstating and they have to satisfy those processes,” Mkhize said

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za