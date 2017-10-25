Apleni’s suspension unconstitutional, heads back to work

Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni says he is going back to his office to serve the people of South Africa.

Apleni said this on Wednesday after the North Gauteng High Court found that his suspension as Home Affairs DG was unconstitutional.

The court also ordered former Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to pay the cost.

The former DG says he is happy with today’s judgment.

“I am happy with the judgment. I have been at home for almost a month, and I am now ready to go back to work,” Apleni said.

Meanwhile, state attorney Johan van Schalkwyk, says they will study the ruling, but he is not aware if they will challenge the ruling.

Early last month the department announced Apleni’s suspension but did not provide reasons for his suspension.

“The Home Affairs Minister, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, announced that the department’s Director-General, Mr. Mkuseli Apleni, has been placed on precautionary suspension as of today, 18 September 2017,” Mkhize’s spokesperson Mpume Madlala said.

Meanwhile, Apleni’s lawyer Sandile July had since maintained that his client’s suspension was unlawful.

“For now, we believe that the suspension is unlawful. That’s all we will say for now,” July said.

The former Director General was entangled in the saga around the decision to grant members of the Gupta family citizenship.

Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has since been moved to Higher Education and Training, while Former Communication Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is moved to Home Affairs Ministry.

At the time of the announcement, Dlodlo’s spokesperson Mava Scott said the minister had accepted the deployment.

“It is too soon to discuss the issues relating to home affairs and reports. We are in no position to say anything, for now, ask us in a week,” said Scott.

The Forum of Immigration Practitioners South Africa (Fipsa) welcomed the Cabinet reshuffle. The body thanked the outgoing Mkhize for her efforts.

“We note the appointment of Dlodlo and we welcome her to the new portfolio. We acknowledge her wealth of experience and management skills ably demonstrated in her previous communications portfolio.

“We commit to working with her to solve challenges facing the department and the immigration practice profession as a whole,” national chairperson of Fipsa Gershon Mosiane said.

-Sipho Jack