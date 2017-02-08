Armed men rob filling stations

SEVEN armed men successfully robbed two Free State filling stations in a space of minutes and managed to escape on foot after a shoot-out with the police on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Yanga Ngcukana said the seven men wearing balaclavas entered a garage in Zastron and pretended to be customers. “They suddenly held up a cashier with a gun and demanded money while others were monitoring other employees outside.

“They later fled the scene, on foot, with an undisclosed amount of money that was in the cash register,” Ngcukana said. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

“A few minutes later, in Rouxville, again, the men entered a petrol garage and demanded money from the cashier while threatening her with a firearm.

They also took an undisclosed amount of money that was in the cash register,” Ngcukana said. He said as they were leaving a police car was entering the garage. “They immediately shot at the police vehicle and the police shot back.

“The suspects managed to flee on foot and vanished into a darker area,” Ngcukana said. He said no arrests had been made yet and anyone with the information could contact Zastron police on 051 673 9716 or Capt G Brown on 082 467 6432.

Recently in Welkom, two garages were also robbed on two consecutive days. The police reported that they suspected a syndicate because in both robberies the modus operandi was the same. No arrests have been made in connection with those robberies.

BECKER SEMELA