Armed robber pupil comes out tops

A KwaZulu-Natal prisoner serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery, has came out tops in the 2016 prison matric results, the Justice and Correctional Services department said.

Kwandokuhle Ngcobo, 25, from Usethubeni Youth Centre (Durban Westville Correctional Centre) who became the 2016 top achiever as he scored 84.9% with distinctions in mathematics, Zulu, life orientation, accounting and business studies.

He was arrested while doing Grade 11 at Lihlithuba High School and sentenced to 15 years in 2009.

Ngcobo has served more than half of his sentence and wants to study actuarial science.

The overall results for prisoners included 40 bachelor passes, 50 diploma passes and nine certificate passes.

Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the 2016 results also registered an increase of 36 distinctions from 30 achieved in 2015.

He said four correctional services schools achieved a 100% matric pass rate, four pupils scored more than four distinctions in some subjects, such as mathematics, accounting and business studies.

He said the prison matric pass rate had slightly dropped while the number of prisoners registered for the 2016 matric exams increased.

The inmates’ pass rate was 73% in the 2015 results and that has decreased to 72.1% in the 2016 results.

“The 2016 academic year registered an increase in the number of offenders sitting for the final examination where 11 schools enrolled 140 inmates. This is a phenomenal increase from the 2015 academic year which only had nine FET schools accommodating 111 offenders,” Nxumalo said.

He said the department would continue to make it compulsory for inmates without a qualification equivalent to Grade 9, to complete adult education and training (AET) levels one to four.

“This is strategically aimed at eliminating illiteracy, under-qualifications as well as the absence of critical technical skills, which are a key requirement for one to either source employment or be self employed,” Nxumalo said.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister advocate Michael Masutha congratulated the inmates and their teachers.

“Formal schooling inside correctional centres is the beating heart of rehabilitation and remains crucial in building a more informed citizenry,” Masutha said.

Batandwa Malingo

batandwam@thenewage.co.za