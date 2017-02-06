Army worm a threat to agriculture in South Africa and rest of Africa

The crop-destroying army worm is now spreading rapidly across Africa and is predicted to reach Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years, posing a threat to the agricultural sector globally.

Research released by scientists at the Britain-based Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) indicates that the pest, often found in the Americas is expected to spread within a few years.

The fall army worm is native to South and Central America and also occurs in the southern states of the US. The pest was first detected on the African continent about a year ago when it was reported from Nigeria and it spread to several other west African countries and to Central Africa by April 2016.

The pest is widely unknown in Africa but the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said that the pest might migrate in large numbers from one area to another causing great damage.

This pest has a wide host range and can affect crops such as maize, sorghum, soybeans, groundnuts and potatoes.

The caterpillar destroys young maize plants, attacking their growing points and burrowing into the cobs. This stands a threat that can devastate maize, a staple crop crucial to food security in large parts of Africa.

Chief scientist at CABI Matthew Cock said that it likely travelled to Africa as adults or egg masses on direct commercial flights and had since been spread within the continent by its own strong flight ability and carried as a contaminant on crop produce.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation announced an outbreak in Namibia and Mozambique.

Further outbreaks have already been reported in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa.

CABI research found evidence of two species of fall armyworm in Ghana for the first time and scientists are now working to understand how it got there, how it spreads, and how farmers can control it in an environmentally friendly way.

The armyworm mainly affects maize but has also been recorded eating more than 100 different plant species, causing major damage to crops such as rice and sugar cane as well as cabbage, beet and soybeans.

Extensive damage reported so far in South Africa is mainly to sweetcorn and white maize planted for seed production in the Limpopo province and in the North West province between Swartruggens and Mahikeng as well as Lichtenburg.

Cock warned that outbreaks could lead to devastating losses and mounting debts for farmers and said urgent action was then needed to help farmers figure out the best strategies to control the pest. DAFF said that it had already met with role players from various industries and research organisations to determine a plan of action.

“We want to ensure accurate information is provided to producers regarding the type of pest, pesticide control and on farm management of the pest. “The biggest danger is incorrect farm management of the pest which can lead to pesticide resistance and further production losses,” the department said.

Crop producers are encouraged to report suspected detection of this pest to the department. –with Reuters

THELMA NGOMA

thelman@thenewage.co.za