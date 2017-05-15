Arrest for murder of 3-year-old Courtney

Western Cape police have on Sunday confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

The suspect was arrested in Saturn Close, Elsies River, on Sunday, Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

Pieters’ body was found in a shallow grave in the Epping Industrial centre on Saturday afternoon after she went missing in front of her home in Elsies River 10 days ago.

An autopsy of Pieters’ body still had to be completed to determine the cause of death.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court.

